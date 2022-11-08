Man City post record revenue, profit in 2021-22 season

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Premier League champions Manchester City drew the highest-ever revenue and profit in the club’s history following the 2021-22 season, the club announced on Monday.

City are now ranked the second most valuable brand in world soccer according to the latest Brand Finance report, rising above local rivals Manchester United for the first time.

It makes them the highest ranked Premier League club, with only Real Madrid ranked as having a more valuable brand.

They posted revenue of 613 million pounds ($702 million) — up 43.2 million pounds from last year — and a record profit of 41.7 million pounds, thanks in part to fans returning to the Etihad Stadium after matches were played without fans in the stadium during most of the previous season due to anti-COVID restrictions, the club said in its annual report.

“As we reflect on the 2021-22 season, I do so with immense pride in the work and commitment of all of our City family, that has allowed us to emerge from the pandemic with strong finances and further on-pitch successes,” City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said.

via REuters

