Man City ready to ‘give our lives’ to retain title: Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said they are ready to “give their lives” in the final match of the season to retain the Premier League title in front of their supporters.

City were held to a 2-2 draw at West Ham United in their penultimate game on Sunday, taking them four points clear of Liverpool, who can narrow the gap to one point when they travel to Southampton on Tuesday.

City then host Aston Villa and Liverpool host Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day of the campaign.

“Next week our stadium will be sold out, we will give them our lives and they will give theirs, all together,” Guardiola said. “To do it is an incredible privilege, after many years.

“To have our chance with our people, to win one game to be champions. I’m looking forward to it.”

While City could be crowned champions on Tuesday if Liverpool lose, Guardiola said he was only focused on his own side.

“If they lose or win it depends on us do the most perfect game we possibly can do,” Guardiola added.

via Reuters