Man City to host Chelsea in crunch FA Cup third round tie

While the football fans are focused on the World Cup in Qatar, the FA Cup third round draws were made on Monday evening, pitting Man City and Chelsea against each other in the most attractive tie.
Liverpool host Wolves while Brentford play West Ham in other all-Premier League ties.
The full draw is as follows.
Preston v Huddersfield
Middlesbrough v Brighton
Chesterfield v West Brom
Manchester City v Chelsea
Charlton or Stockport v Walsall
Boreham Wood v Accrington
Tottenham v Portsmouth
Derby v Barnsley
Cardiff v Leeds
Brentford v West Ham
Bournemouth v Burnley
Coventry v Wrexham
Norwich v Blackburn
Aston Villa v Stevenage
Luton v Wigan
Oxford v Arsenal
Fleetwood v QPR
Liverpool v Wolves
Grimsby v Burton
Blackpool v Nottingham Forest
Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham v Leicester
Forest Green v Birmingham
Bristol City v Swansea
Hartlepool v Stoke
Hull v Fulham
Palace v Southampton
Millwall v Sheffield United
Shrewsbury v Sunderland
Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle
Manchester United v Everton
Reading v Watford
Ipswich v Rotherham
Ties will be played weekend of 7 January.
via Sky