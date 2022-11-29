Man City to host Chelsea in crunch FA Cup third round tie

Reading Time: < 1 minute

While the football fans are focused on the World Cup in Qatar, the FA Cup third round draws were made on Monday evening, pitting Man City and Chelsea against each other in the most attractive tie.

Liverpool host Wolves while Brentford play West Ham in other all-Premier League ties.

The full draw is as follows.

Preston v Huddersfield

Middlesbrough v Brighton

Chesterfield v West Brom

Manchester City v Chelsea

Charlton or Stockport v Walsall

Boreham Wood v Accrington

Tottenham v Portsmouth

Derby v Barnsley

Cardiff v Leeds

Brentford v West Ham

Bournemouth v Burnley

Coventry v Wrexham

Norwich v Blackburn

Aston Villa v Stevenage

Luton v Wigan

Oxford v Arsenal

Fleetwood v QPR

Liverpool v Wolves

Grimsby v Burton

Blackpool v Nottingham Forest

Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham v Leicester

Forest Green v Birmingham

Bristol City v Swansea

Hartlepool v Stoke

Hull v Fulham

Palace v Southampton

Millwall v Sheffield United

Shrewsbury v Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle

Manchester United v Everton

Reading v Watford

Ipswich v Rotherham

Ties will be played weekend of 7 January.

via Sky

