Man City to trigger Haaland release clause and offer massive contract – reports

Manchester City are set to beat Europe’s top club in signing one of the continent’s most prized assets, Norwegian starlet Erling Haaland. The Citizens are ready to pay ar relatively low 75 million euro release clause, topping it with a massive half-a-million a week staggering contract fror the striker.

Reports in the English media on Tuesday suggest City are keen to conclude the deal with the 21-year-old – who is represented by Mino Raiola – as soon as possible – having lost out on Harry Kane last year.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have all shown an interest in Haaland as well, as have Chelsea and Manchester United in the past.

Haaland would follow in the footsteps of his father, who donned the Sky Blue shirt between 2000 and 2003.

The striker had joined Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020, finding the net an incredible 82 times in 85 games across all competitions. He also scored 15 times in 17 appearances for Norway, although he will have to miss out this year’s Fifa World Cup in Qatar after his country failed to make it beyond the playoffs.

The striker has also scored 15 times in 17 caps for his country and has become one of the most wanted players on the planet.

via SkySports, Eurosport.