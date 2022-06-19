Covid-19 on the rise again as 315 new cases registered / Malta News Briefing – Sunday 19 June 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

News Update

Covid-19 cases on the rise

315 new Covid-19 cases were registered on Sunday, as the number of cases continues to rise. Currently there are 2,720 active cases of the virus in the country. A total of 730 people have died with the virus, remaining unchanged since the previous day. (Malta Independent)

Yorgen Fenech’s close associate buys London property after Enemalta’s Montenegro wind farm deal

A close associate of Yorgen Fenech bought a €2.5 million London property, months after the pair secretly netted millions from Enemalta’s Montenegro wind farm deal. Former Electrogas director Turab Musayev signed a deed to buy a €2.5 million flat in Holland Park Gardens, located a stone’s throw away from Kensington Palace, six months after proceeds from the December 2015 deal were divided between them. Documents reviewed by Times of Malta show Fenech acted as a witness for the mortgage deed Musayev signed to purchase the property.

Woman hospitalised after Balzan accident

A 31-year-old woman was hospitalised in the early hours of Sunday morning after a traffic accident in Balzan.According to police, the accident happened at 1:30am at Vjal De Paule. An Audi A1 vehicle, which was being driven by the 31-year-old victim, suffered a collision with two parked cars. (MaltaToday)

Morning Briefing

Man dies after falling off B’bugia cliffs

A 72-year-old man from Tarxien lost his life after falling off Birżebbuġa cliffs on Friday while fishing, the police said.

Ismael Dalli was fishing in the Għar Ħasan area on Friday afternoon. Search operations began after the police were informed he had not returned home. His corpse was discovered by AFM divers at 10am on Saturday, the police said. (Times of Malta)

ADPD calls for sustainable tourism

ADPD – The Green Party said that in order for tourism to be sustainable, tourism operators had to ensure that they were not negatively impacting the Presidential communities amongst which they operate. During a press conference in Valletta on Saturday morning, party Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said that competing destinations like Barcelona and Ibiza have strict regulations on sound levels that ensure that entertainment establishments meet soundproofing criteria and guarantee local residents’ right to rest. (Maltatoday)

Covid-19 Update

Health authorities said Saturday that 279 new Covid-19 cases were recorded, along with two deaths.

There are now 2,467 active cases.