Man dies after fight in Marsa / Malta News Briefing – Monday 25 July 2022

Morning Briefing

Man dies after fight in Marsa

A foreign man died after he was taken to hospital suffering from serious injuries, allegedly caused by a knife, during a fight in Marsa. The alleged aggressor, also a foreign citizen, has been arrested.

Lifeless body recovered from sea

A man’s lifeless body was taken ashore by the Armed Forces following it being noticed in Qawra. People in the zone informed the police that there was a lifeless body in the area. A Patrol Boat took the lifeless body to HayWharf. Net News reports that investigations are underway to identify the person and also to establish the cause of the death. Talk.mt reports that the person found himself in difficulties during swimming.

No one injured in boat fire off Qawra point

Four people were taken ashore by Malta Red Cross volunteers after the boat they were on caught fire off Qawra Point. The police told Times of Malta the alarm was raised at around noon, and Civil Protection Department officers and the Armed Forces were alerted about the incident.

Covid-19 Update

The health authorities reported 128 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday.