Man dies after inhaling heater gas / Malta News Briefing – Sunday 20 March 2022

Morning Briefing

Man dies after inhaling heater gas

A 35-year old man tragically lost his life after inhaling gas leaking from a heater. Police said that the man, who hails from Guinea-Bissau, was found unconscious at his residence by the medical team called to assist, and pronounced dead at the site of the incident. Police and Civil Protection Department members were called to the residence on Triq il-Poeżija at 11.30am. Magistrate Josette Demicoli is leading a magisterial inquiry into the death, while a police investigation is underway. (Times of Malta)

Cassola questions Abela-Maksar links

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola put pressure on Prime Minister Robert Abela over an alleged power boat hull deal with the ‘tal-Maksar’ brothers.

In a press conference on Saturday, Cassola revealed how he was left without a reply after sending multiple emails to the Prime Minister, questioning the veracity of the claim. The deal allegedly happened some time in between 2008 and 2012. “I have recently been approached with information regarding the relationship between Robert Abela and the Agius brothers. In order to verify the veracity of such information, I wrote to Robert Abela on 13 February.” Cassola said. (Maltatoday)

Price of wheat increases 60%

Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine had a major impact on the international price of wheat, which have increased by some 60% since January. Although Malta has secured a supply of wheat for the coming months, this has come at a massive additional cost for importers. However, the stratospheric increases will not be passed on to consumers as government is in talks with importers to subsidise the price of flour. Newsbook.com.mt reports that importers of wheat made it clear that they had no choice but to increase the price of flour and other by-products in talks with government, which is set to absorb the increase and ensure that the price of bread and other staple foods does not increase.

Covid-19 Update

Covid-19 cases increased on Saturday, with 286 new infections and 115 recoveries. There are currently 2,244 active cases.