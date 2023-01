Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man has injured several people with a knife in a busy Paris train station. The incident took place at around 6.45am on Wednesday morning in Gare du Nord.

The Minister of the Interior,Gerald Darmanin announced this in a tweet this morning, stating that the individual injured several people this morning at the Gare du Nord, adding that he was quickly neutralised.

Le Parisien reported that the knifeman was shot and injured when police detained him.

The independent / Le Parisien

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first