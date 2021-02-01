Man Utd discuss online abuse of players with social media companies

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) – Manchester United are working with social media companies to tackle racist abuse after Marcus Rashford became the latest player to be targeted online following Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Arsenal.

England international Rashford took to Twitter to call out the abuse but refused to take screenshots of the multiple messages he received as it would be irresponsible to do so.

“Humanity and social media at its worst. Yes I’m a Black man and I live every day proud that I am. No one, or no one comment, is going to make me feel any different,” Rashford wrote on Twitter late on Saturday.

“So sorry if you were looking for a strong reaction, you’re just simply not going to get it here.”

The Football Association (FA) had earlier condemned the racial abuse of players after United duo Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial, West Bromwich Albion’s Romaine Sawyers and Chelsea’s Reece James were targeted this week.

United director of communications Charlie Brooks said the club have held talks with social media companies recently to stamp out online racist abuse and identity offenders.

