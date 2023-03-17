Man Utd face Sevilla, Juve meet Sporting in Europa League quarter

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Manchester United will face record six-times Europa League winners Sevilla in the quarter-finals while Juventus take on Sporting after the draw was held in Nyon on Friday.

United, who beat Real Betis in both legs of their last 16 tie, will travel to Spain once again after Sevilla — who last won the competition in 2020 — qualified despite losing the second leg to Fenerbahce.

The Spanish side have never lost to United in three meetings, last beating them in the semi-finals in 2020.

Manchester United manager Eric ten Hag highlighted Sevilla’s record in the competition but said his immediate focus was on domestic fixtures.

“It is going to be tough, they are very experienced in the Europa League, won it so many times. I don’t know the team in detail but for me the most important is football and I don’t look forward to Sevilla,” he said.

Bayer Leverkusen, who are now managed by former Spain midfielder Xabi Alonso, beat Hungary’s Ferencvaros without conceding a goal over two legs and will face Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise, who knocked out Union Berlin.

EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER-FINALS

Manchester United v Sevilla

Juventus v Sporting

Bayer Leverkusen v Union Saint-Gilloise

Feyenoord v AS Roma

