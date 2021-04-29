Man Utd fuelled by semi-final heartaches, says Shaw

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw said the disappointment of losing four semi-finals can serve as motivation for the team to end their hoodoo and go all the way in the Europa League this year.

Under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United have lost two League Cup semi-finals to Manchester City and an FA Cup semi-final to Chelsea, as well as falling short in the last four of the Europa League to Sevilla last season.

But they will have another shot at making a cup final when they face AS Roma in the last four of the Europa League this season.

“In the past, we’ve missed out on a few finals and I think this season, the way we’ve been playing, the confidence is high, we’ve got real belief that we can reach it,” Shaw said ahead of Thursday’s first leg at Old Trafford.

“We’ve had a lot of disappointment, so I think we can use that as motivation for this one, the way we felt after them. We can just reflect on that and put things right.

via Reuters

