Man Utd reach FA Cup last eight yet again; Bournemouth upset Burnley

Reading Time: 2 minutes

London (dpa) – Scott McTominay scored in injury time on Tuesday to send Manchester United through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win over West Ham.

McTominay found the net with a sharply-taken volley seven minutes into the first period of extra time to end West Ham’s hopes.

It’s the seventh season in a row that United have made the quarter-finals.

“It’s just about finishing the game off but we’re through,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. “We’re in the hat and that’s what we wanted.

“I think we got about 15 to 17 shots in the end but we need to be more clinical. We should’ve finished the game off earlier and finished in 90 minutes but sometimes it doesn’t happen.

“We needed to have a good result and a good feeling today because we were low after the Everton game [hen they conceded a late equalizer in a 3-3 draw]. It’s hard to take but they were really focused and did the job.”

Earlier, Championship club Bournemouth won 2-0 at Premier League side Burnley to reach the last eight for the first time in 64 years.

Sam Surridge opened the scoring on 21 minutes and Junior Stanislas sealed the win with the second from the penalty spot two minutes from time.

Caretaker manager Jonathan Woodgate said he was proud of his players.

“It went exactly as we wanted it but you need the players to execute it, and they did that,” the former England defender said.

“Every single one of them was very good, especially behind the ball and on the counter-attack. I thought we could have been a couple up at half-time.

“I said to the lads before the game, the more games you win the more confidence you’ll get. It breeds confidence when you start winning back-to-back games.”

Burnley manager Sean Dyche said his changed side had not had the run of the ball.

“We gave two soft goals away,” he said. “We were chasing the game when we conceded the penalty. We made so many changes but it wasn’t for lack of effort or desire.

“We missed a golden chance through Jay Rodriguez and asked a few questions but not enough. The difference in the performance is sometimes just a collective edge.”

Favourites Manchester City travel to Swansea in one of four matches scheduled for Wednesday, with the remaining two ties to be played on Thursday.

