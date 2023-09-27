Man Utd start League Cup defence with 3-0 win

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Casemiro scored one goal and set up another as holders Manchester United kicked off their League Cup defence with a 3-0 home win over top flight rivals Crystal Palace in the third round on Tuesday.

While Erik Ten Hag’s side set aside a difficult start to the season and cruised comfortably through at Old Trafford, Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers and Luton Town were knocked out by lower-division opponents. Martial and Garnacho scored the other two goals.Wolves went 2-0 up and then lost 3-2 at Championship (second tier) high-flyers Ipswich Town while Premier League newcomers Luton were beaten 1-0 at League One (third tier) side Exeter City.Exeter held on with 10 men after Demetri Mitchell was sent off for a second yellow five minutes after scoring his 83rd minute goal.Vincent Kompany’s Burnley, without a win in the Premier League so far this season, overran League Two (fourth tier) opponents Salford City 4-0 with a second-string team.

via Reuters

