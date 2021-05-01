Man Utd supporters demand change in ownership structure after Super League turmoil

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) – Manchester United fans on Friday called for a rebalancing of the current ownership structure in favour of supporters, saying they had lost trust in the owners of the club after the European Super League fiasco.

United were among six Premier League clubs who signed up for the breakaway league before withdrawing amid a storm of protest from fans, players and the British government.

At an emergency Fans’ Forum meeting on Friday, members said in a statement that they looked forward to the owners taking immediate and decisive action to protect the future interests of the club.

In the statement, signed by the majority of Fans’ Forum members, including Manchester United Supporters Trust representative, Ian Stirling, fans asked for independent directors to be appointed to the board.

They also urged the owners to work with fans to put in place a share scheme accessible to all and with the same voting rights as the Glazer family.

