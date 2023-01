Reading Time: < 1 minute

Manchester Airport has temporarily closed both of its runways due to heavy snowfall.

The airport said health and safety will “always be our top priority” and advised passengers to contact their airline for the most up-to-date flight information.

A number of severe weather warnings for snow and ice have been in place across the UK in the past few days following cold temperatures.

ℹ️ Following a period of heavy snow fall, we have temporarily closed both runways.



We will provide further updates as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/LFarjaIMG8 — Manchester Airport (@manairport) January 19, 2023

