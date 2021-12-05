Manchester City go top as Chelsea suffer defeat at West Ham

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Chelsea paid a heavy price for a 3-2 defeat at West Ham United as first Liverpool, then Manchester City, leapfrogged them in the Premier League title race on Saturday, with City ending the day on top for the first time this season.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said his side were making too many costly errors after they lost a roller-coaster London derby 3-2 away at West Ham United on Saturday, putting the league leaders’ title challenge at risk.

The German was left fuming after Chelsea, leading 1-0, allowed West Ham back into the game when a bad back pass by Jorginho was compounded by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy failing to clear, conceding a penalty under pressure from Jarrod Bowen.

Manuel Lanzini scored from the spot, setting West Ham up for their unlikely win settled in the 87th minute by a cross-cum-shot by defender Arthur Masuaku that Mendy failed to deal with.

“We are not good enough in the details at the moment,” Tuchel told reporters. “We do too many big mistakes.”

“Edu is going through a rough period, I don’t know why. He seems to have lost a bit of confidence,” Tuchel said before adding he was not blaming the Senegal international for the loss because Jorginho’s pass had left him in “an awkward situation.”

Man City take top spot after comfortable win at Watford

WATFORD, England (Reuters) – Reigning champions Manchester City claimed top spot in the Premier League for the first time this season as Bernardo Silva scored twice in a 3-1 victory at Watford on Saturday.

Raheem Sterling’s early header paved the way to a comfortable win for Pep Guardiola’s side who made the most of morning leaders Chelsea’s earlier 3-2 defeat at West Ham United.

Silva fired in from a tight angle in the 31st minute and put City in cruise control just past the hour mark when he curled a delightful effort into the top corner.

In truth City’s winning margin should have been bigger against a struggling Watford side who were given some late hope when Cucho Hernandez pulled a goal back.

City’s fifth successive league win lifted them to 35 points from 15 games, one point ahead of Liverpool and two in front of Chelsea in what is shaping up to be a three-way title tussle.

PHOTO – Arthur Masuaku of West Ham (L-26), assisted by teammates, reacts after scoring the goal for the 3-2 lead against Chelsea during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Chelsea FC in London, Britain, 04 December 2021. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA