Manchester City great Sergio Aguero to leave club at end of season

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Manchester City’s all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero will leave when his contract expires at the end of the season, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

The 32-year-old joined the Etihad club in 2011 and went on to score a club record 257 goals in 384 appearances, winning four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and five League Cups.

Aguero will seek to end his illustrious City career with a bang with the Citizens being on course to win all four major competitions – the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

via Reuters

