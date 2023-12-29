Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish has £1 million worth of jewellery stolen in burglary

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Jack Grealish’s property was burgled and thieves stole £1 million worth of watches and jewellery on Wednesday night while the Manchester City midfielder was in action at Everton.

Grealish played the full 90 minutes at Goodison Park but his Cheshire mansion was the target according to reports, with family members inside the property at the time. A panic button was pushed and an emergency unit responded, with a police helicopter also deployed.

Cheshire Police told The Sun: “At around 9.50pm on Wednesday December 27 police were called to reports of a burglary.

“The caller reported that a number of items had been stolen.

“Officers supported by police dogs and National Police Air Service were deployed and searches were conducted in the local area but there was no trace of the suspects.

“No arrests have been made at this time and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police.”

The Sun reported that a gang took watches and jewellery worth £1 million and that family members in the property were terrified after hearing people enter the home.

High-profile Premier League players have been targeted by burglars on a number of occasions in recent years, with some of them in their homes at the time of the attacks. Raheem Sterling flew home from the World Cup last year after his home was broken into. Dele Alli was assaulted by a gang that entered his house.

Security experts fear a footballer will eventually be a victim of a violent attack similar to George Harrison’s stabbing unless they start taking personal protection more seriously.

Alex Bomberg, chairman of Intelligent Protection International, believes there is more that high-profile sportsmen can do, from keeping their assets away from the public eye to having tighter security around their property.

