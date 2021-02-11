Manchester City reach FA Cup quarters with record 15th straight win

Reading Time: 2 minutes

London (dpa) – Favourites Manchester City cruised into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Wednesday with a 3-1 win at Championship side Swansea.

Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus scored the goals as City became the first top-flight English team in history to win 15 matches in a row.

Pep Guardiola’s side join Manchester United and Bournemouth in the hat for the last eight.

“It is a message for ourselves,” Guardiola said of City’s 15 wins.

“We came to win, that was the most important thing. We cannot deny how pleased and how proud we are to break this record from a long time ago.

“Records are there to be broken. It is not easy in the modern era to do 15 games in a row. We are happy for our club.”

Swansea played their part in an entertaining game but once Walker had put Man City in front after 30 minute, the result was never in doubt.

Sterling added a second two minutes into the second half and Jesus scored the third three minutes later, rendering Morgan Whittaker’s late goal for Swansea just a consolation.

“I had a feeling that they would create chances, they were dangerous up front. They were so aggressive but we controlled the game and we created a lot of chances but could not convert.”

Billy Sharp scored from the penalty spot – after Alfie Mawson had been sent off – as the Premier League’s bottom side Sheffield United beat Bristol City 1-0.

Kelechi Iheanacho headed the winner with the last attempt of the match as Leicester beat Brighton 1-0.

Everton were playing Tottenham in the night’s other fifth-round tie.

