Manchester United start Champions League with victory at PSG

Marcus Rashford fired Manchester United to another memorable victory at Paris St Germain as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men started their Champions League campaign with a bang.

After a season away from European football’s top table, the Red Devils returned to action at the Parc des Princes, where just 19 months ago they secured one of their greatest ever comebacks in this competition.

Rashford fired home the late winner that night and again sealed a last-gasp United triumph in the French capital, where last season’s Champions League finalists PSG were deservedly overcome 2-1 in Tuesday’s Group H opener.

Many predicted a home win given the side’s contrasting fortunes of late, with David De Gea making two important early stops before Anthony Martial was brought down in the box by Abdou Diallo midway through the first half.

Stand-in skipper Bruno Fernandes saw his penalty saved for the second successive match, but held his nerve to find the net after the VAR ordered a retake for Keylor Navas straying off his line.

