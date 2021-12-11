Mandatory mask requirement into force from today / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 11 December 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Mask requirement into force today

As of this morning, all persons aged three and over are obliged to wear their mask outside at all times, with fines reaching €100 applying. The measure was announced earlier this week by Health Minister Chris Fearne, with the Legal notice being issued on Friday evening.

Justyne Caruana breached ethics – Standards Commissioner

The Standards Commissioner has concluded an investigation into Education Minister Justyne Caruana and her decision to gift her boyfriend a €5,000-per-month sports contract. George Hyzler has passed on his findings to parliament’s ethics committee, which has to decide whether to make the report public or not. In a statement, the Nationalist Party said Caruana should resign and if not, Abela should remove her as minister. The PN said the minister should be “leading by example” and not handing out such contracts.

Petitions committee refuses to hear PN request on cannabis

Petitions Committee chairman Joe Mizzi has said a petition calling for changes to the proposed cannabis Bill will be discussed in February as per committee rules. In a statement, the Labour Party accused the Opposition of political opportunism and inconsistency. Whip Glen Bedingfield said that when it came to the cannabis reform, the Opposition had not participated in a consultation process and instead was now seeking to “disrupt the parliamentary process”. The PN had called for an urgent meeting to discuss the petition that 53 organisations and individuals submitted with changes to the cannabis Bill.

Covid-19 Update

88 new cases of coronavirus were reported by health authorities on Friday, with 59 recoveries. During the last 24 hours, a 77-year-old man passed away, taking the death tally to 470. 23 From 1364 active cases, 23 are currently hospitalised, three in ITU.