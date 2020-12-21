Mandatory quarantine for passengers from the UK arriving in Malta

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Passengers arriving from the UK will as of Tuesday have to quarantine for 14 days once they reach Malta, as concerns mount about the spread of an infectious COVID-19 strain.

The Health Ministry said that the decision, which is effective as of Tuesday, December 22, was a temporary one and that talks to have a common EU position on the issue remained ongoing.

The UK is Malta’s largest tourist market and Brits are the largest community of expats living on the island. Although COVID-19 has decimated flight schedules, several daily flights between the two countries continue to operate.

Five flights from the UK are scheduled to land in Malta on Monday, one day before the quarantine rules come into effect.

Read more via ToM/The Malta Independent

Like this: Like Loading...