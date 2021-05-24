Reading Time: < 1 minute

A drug test voluntarily undertaken earlier today by the lead singer of the Italian band Måneskin returned a negative result seen by the EBU.

Following the allegations of drug use in the Green Room of the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final on Saturday 22 May, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), as requested by the Italian delegation, has also conducted a thorough review of the facts, including checking all available footage.

In a statement, the EBU said that no drug use took place in the Green Room and we consider the matter closed.

The EBU also said that it was alarmed that inaccurate speculation leading to fake news has overshadowed the spirit and the outcome of the event and unfairly affected the band.