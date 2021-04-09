Man’s body lay forgotten in Oslo flat for nine years

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police in Norway have asked how a man’s body could have lain in his flat for nine years after he is believed to have died.

The man had been in his 60s and no-one reported him missing, police told Norwegian broadcaster NRK. Not much is known about the man, but according to NRK he had been married a number of times and had children.

Police found the body in December last year in an apartment block in the capital, Oslo.

According to NRK, the body was found when a caretaker needed to enter the apartment for maintenance work.

Police say milk cartons and letters in the home suggested that the man had died in April 2011.

An autopsy showed the man had died from natural causes.

Read more via BBC

Like this: Like Loading...