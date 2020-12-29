UPDATED – “Many injured” as hospital and kindergarten collapse after strong second earthquake strikes Croatia

Reading Time: 2 minutes

ZAGREB, Dec 29

(Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck a town in Croatia on Tuesday, with the emergency services saying many people had been injured and video footage showing people being rescued from rubble near the epicentre.

The GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said the quake hit at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).

UPDATE – (ANSA) – Regional media report severe damage to Petrinja, including the collapse of a hospital and kindergarten buildings and outages of electricity and telephone lines.

The earthquake was felt throughout Croatia but also in Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The center of Petrinja would have been completely destroyed by the quake and the Croatian army was mobilized to provide assistance to the populations of central Croatia.

According to regional media, at least 300 soldiers left for Petrinja, where the greatest damage was recorded. Croatian premier Andrej Plenkovic spoke on the phone with the president of the EU commission Ursula von der Leyen, who promised urgent aid from the Union.

“We are ready to provide help, I have asked Commissioner Janez Lenarcik to go to Croatia as soon as the situation allows,” said von der Leyen, as reported by local media.

A handout photo made available by the United States Geological Survey shows the location of a 6.4 magnitude earthquake which struck around 3km west south west from Petrinja, Croatia, 29 December 2020. EPA-EFE/USGS / HANDOUT

The N1 news channel reported that the epicentre was in the town of Petrinja, 50 km from Croatia’s capital Zagreb.

N1 quoted a Petrinja town official as saying that a 12-year old child in Petrinja had been killed, but gave no details.

It showed footage of rescuers there pulling out a man and a child from the debris. Both were alive.

Other footage showed a house with a roof caved in. The reporter said she did not know if anyone was inside.

Tomislav Fabijanic, head of emergency medical service in Sisak near Petrinja, said there were many injured in Petrinja and in Sisak.

“There are fractures, there are concussions and some had to be operated on,” he said,

Slovenia’s STA news agency said that the country’s sole nuclear power plant which is 100 km from the epicentre was shut down as a precaution.

There was no further information available on casualties.

The quake could be felt in the capital Zagreb, where people rushed onto the streets, some strewn with broken roof tiles and other debris. It was also felt in neghbouring Bosnia and Serbia.

On Monday a magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit central Croatia, also near Petrinja. In March, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hit Zagreb causing one death and injuring 27 people.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru, Igor Ilic in Zagreb and Ivana Sekularac in Belgrade Editing by Gareth Jones and Alison Williams)

