Maradona hospitalised in Argentina after feeling unwell

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Diego Maradona, who turned 60 last Friday, has been admitted to hospital in his native Argentina with undisclosed “health problems” although it is not related to Covid-19.

The former Argentine soccer star was taken to Ipensa clinic in La Plata, just outside Buenos Aires, but his personal doctor, Leopoldo Luque, said that his condition was not thought to be serious.

Currently Maradona, 60, a coaches the local club Gimnasia y Esgrima. Luque added that his client has been feeling unwell for some time, and will require to remain under observation for “at least three days”.

“He is not well psychologically and that has an impact on his physical wellbeing,” Luque said. “He’s not as well as I would like and as well as I know he can be. He needs help, this is the time to help him.

“Diego is a person who is sometimes excellent and sometimes not so much,” Luque added. “He could be 10,000 times better. And bringing him here helps him. It’s very difficult being Maradona.”

Luque refused to give more details of Maradona’s medical conditions but said it was not related to Covid-19. Maradona last appeared in public on his 60th birthday last Friday before his side’s league match against Patronato.

The former Napoli star was gifted a plaque and a cake to celebrate the occasion but he did not stay to watch the game and witnesses said he looked unwell and weak.

via The Guardian

Like this: Like Loading...