Maradona, Pele, Maldini, Messi, Matthaus and two Ronaldos part of France Football Dream Team

Russian goalkeeping great Lev Yashin was selected as the best goalkeeper ever, while Frank Beckenbauer was selected as the greatest central defender with full-back duo Cafu and Paolo Maldini on the right and left sided defenders respectively.

Xavi Hernandez and Lotthar Matthaus were the two defensive midfielders selected with Diego Maradona and Pele as the two attacking midfielders.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldo Nazario were selected as the three greatest forward players ever to play the sport.

There will be no annual Ballon d’Or ceremony this year, so the football world will have to wait another year to potentially see a non-Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo footballer crowned with the highest individual honour.

France Football, who organise the ceremony, stated that the several months of disruptions caused by coronavirus has made it impossible to treat the 2019-20 season as a regular year to judge football properly and fairly.

It will be the first time in Ballon d’Or history that the award has been cancelled.

France Football editor-in-chief Pascal Ferre stated: “There will be no edition in 2020, because it turns out, after thoughtful consideration, that all the conditions are not met. We believe that such a singular year cannot — and should not — be treated as an ordinary one.

