Marcello Lippi officially retired as football coach

Former Italy CT and World Cup winner Marcello Lippi has revealed he has coached for the last time. ‘I’m definitely done with coaching’.

Lippi’s has been without a job since he let the position as China CT in November 2019 and leaves a 30-year-long career in the dugout.

He started as the U19 coach at Sampdoria and has memorable spells with Atalanta, Napoli, Inter and Juventus before he became the Azzurri CT in July 2004.

The 72-year-old picked up five Scudetti, one Coppa Italia and one Champions League title with the Old Lady, but his biggest achievement must be the 2006 World Cup with the Azzurri in Germany.

Lippi didn’t say he was completely done with football and hopes to ‘be useful in other roles’ in the future.

“I’m definitely done with the coaching job,” Lippi told Radio Sportiva. “That’s right, it’s enough.

“Maybe I could be useful in other roles, let’s see. But nothing until spring.”

