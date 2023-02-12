Marco Mengoni wins San Remo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The iconic Festival di Sanremo crowned Marco Mengoni with his song Due Vite.

Tonight, all 28 artists performed their songs for a third time. Once the first round of voting (determined 100% via televoting) to decide who moves onto the Super-final was complete, the top five artists sang their songs one last time in hopes of claiming a victory in the 73rd edition of Festival di Sanremo.

For the Super-final, voting was made up from 34% televoting, 33% press jury (TV & print, radio, online media), and 33% public poll. With this, a new ranking for the final five was formed, where Marco Mengoni secured the win with his song Due vite.

