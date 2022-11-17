Mariah Carey’s application to trademark ‘Queen of Christmas’ is turned down

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Mariah Carey’s attempt to trademark the title ‘Queen of Christmas’ has been denied.

The US Patent and Trademark Office turned down the application after another singer – who specialises in Christmas songs – objected.

Carey also failed in her bid to trademark “Princess Christmas” and “QOC”.

The singer’s All I Want For Christmas Is You is one of the most popular festive tracks and has been synonymous with the 52-year-old since its release in 1994.

Her company Lotion LLC applied for the trademark last year but singer Elizabeth Chan launched a legal challenge.

Chan was dubbed “Queen of Christmas” by The New Yorker in 2018 after having put out original festive records every year for the past decade.

Read more via Variety

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first