Marilyn Manson dropped by record label after abuse allegations

Rock singer Marilyn Manson was dropped by his record label on Monday after “Westworld” TV and film actress Evan Rachel Wood said that he “horrifically abused me for years.”

Wood, 33, who dated Manson, 52, from around 2007 and was briefly engaged to him in 2010, made the accusation in an Instagram post.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years,” she wrote.

“I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission,” Wood added.

Three other women on Monday also posted accusations on Instagram against Manson of emotional and psychological abuse in the last 10 years.

Manson’s record label, Loma Vista Recordings, said in a statement that in light of the “disturbing allegations” by Wood and other women the company “will cease to further promote his current album effective immediately.”

“Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects,” the Loma Vista statement added.

Manson said in a post on Instagram his intimate relationships have always been consensual.

via Reuters

