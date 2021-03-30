Marisa Xuereb elected President of The Malta Chamber

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Following the Annual General Meeting of the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry held on the 24th March, the newly elected Council met today, and elected Ms Marisa Xuereb as President of The Malta Chamber 2021-2023.

Addressing the Council for the first time, Ms Xuereb outlined the priorities for her Presidency for the coming two years. She said that she felt honoured to follow in the footsteps of the outgoing President who worked tirelessly to elevate the vision of The Chamber. Xuereb noted that in the next 24 months, she will strive to maintain The Chamber’s leading role in representing businesses while facing the challenges ahead.

“I look forward to working with the Council, executive boards, business sections, committees, and all members and stakeholders of The Chamber, as well as with all our sponsors and partners, in order to build upon the tremendous work that has been done in the past years and further strengthen the position of The Chamber as the voice of business. Together we will work relentlessly to enhance competitiveness and ensure a steady recovery and the implementation of a smart and sustainable economic vision for the country,” said President Xuereb.

Marisa Xuereb has sat on Council for the last six years and served as Deputy President for the last two years, during which she has been actively involved in the renewal process of The Chamber, championing initiatives such as the Young Chamber Network and the creation of several policy committees. She is a Director on Malta Enterprise, MCAST, MCST, and the Chamber’s PPP, Education Malta.

As Managing Director of Raesch Quarz (Malta) Ltd, she has over 20 years of experience in the FDI manufacturing industry and direct experience of exporting to a wide range of countries, both within and outside the EU. Her business experience is supplemented by a strong academic background, as she holds a Master’s Degree in Economics and is well established in local policy fora.

Credit for Image: Malta Chamber

