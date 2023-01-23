Mass flight cancellations at Heathrow as temperatures plunge to lowest in a decade

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dozens of flights have been cancelled at Heathrow Airport after temperatures plunged to the lowest in a decade.

More than 50 departures and arrivals were axed at the London airport before midday on Monday, wreaking havoc for tens of thousands of passengers and commuters.

Meanwhile, at least 85 British Airways (BA) flights have been axed throughout the day in addition to 70 on Sunday, after the airport mandated a reduction in take-offs, landings and air traffic control restrictions.

The mercury at Heathrow dropped as low as -8.4C overnight, the coldest night since December 2010 and the coolest January night there since 1987.

Heathrow down to -8.3 degrees Celsius, this is significantly cold for this part of the UK. https://t.co/BDn7fbzSSG — The Meteo Place – UK Weather (@MeteoPlace) January 23, 2023

