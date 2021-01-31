Malta: Mass transport system study completed

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday quotes Transport Minister Ian Borg who said that a light-rail underground project could take eight to ten years to complete the first line. A report by consultancy firm Arup is being reviewed by government ministries.

“The plans are ambitious, but at the same time there will be many challenges,” Borg said, without indicating when these plans will be released for consultation. “I’m not saying that this is a project the government will adopt or not. Everyone needs to understand that many discussions and studies need to be held and this is why a strong dose of realism is needed.”

He wants a ‘mature, apolitical discussion’ on the plans once they are released.

Borg spoke of his wish for a bipartisan approach on this issue. This is not a project that, if implemented, would just take a single legislature to complete, but will take many years, he said.

The paper also publishes an interview with the new CEO of Air Malta David Curmi who said that the airline could look to reduce its headcount to stop losses and become more efficient.

