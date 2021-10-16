Massive march in Chile three days after the 2nd anniversary of the protests

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Mapuche woman hits a kultrun during a protest in the central Plaza Italia, popularly renamed ‘Plaza Dignidad’, during a new day of protests against the Government of Sebastian Pinera, in Santiago, Chile, 15 October 2021. At least a thousand people demonstrated this Friday in the center of Santiago with just three days left until 18 October, which will mark two years of the social protests that shook the country and ended up opening a constituent process. The march was called through social networks and was concentrated in the Plaza Italia in the capital, the epicenter of that wave of protests that at its peak, on 25 October 2019, drew more than a million people.

EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes