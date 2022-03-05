Mattarella asks economy ministry to cut his pay

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday asked the economy ministry to cut his pay. He said it should be cut due to the pension he receives from his years as a university lecturer.

This would mean that his statutory annual salary of 239,182 euros gross would be reduced by around 60,000 euros, to 179,835.84 euros, the presidential palace said.

Salary will drop from 239,182 to 179,835 euros due to pension

The president also said he would give up the inflation-linked rise in his pay of around 16,000 euros a year for his second seven year term, which started a month ago.

Mattarella has already given up his pension as a former MP.

(ANSA).

Photo EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO