Italy

Matteo Renzi is Italy’s richest party leader

481 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ex Italian Prime Minister  and populist 5-StarMovement (M5S) secretary Giuseppe Conte is Italy’s poorest political party leader while ex premier and centrist Italia Viva (IV) chief Matteo Renzi is the richest, according to tax returns released this week.

Conte, a lawyer and law lecturer in his former life, declared just 24,359 euros last year, while Renzi, who has been criticised for bumper public speaking engagements in Gulf states with poor rights records, declared over 3.4 million.

Premier and right-wing Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni said she earned 284,798 euros in 2022 while her chief adversary, centre-left Democratic Party (PD) secretary Elly Schlein, declared 94,725 euros.

Via ANSA

Once you're here...

  • Italy regulated electricity bills to fall 10.8%

    Italy regulated electricity bills to fall 10.8%

    Cde29th December 2023
    Italy's regulated household electricity prices will fall by 10.8% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the previous three months, Italy's energy authority ARERA said in a stat...
  • Italy drafts law to ‘safeguard’ school nativity scenes

    Italy drafts law to ‘safeguard’ school nativity scenes

    Cde27th December 2023
    Italy’s ruling far-right party has identified a new battleground in its war to protect the country’s “cultural roots”: the school nativity scene. A draft law proposed by the Br...
  • Italy braces for NYE terror risk

    Italy braces for NYE terror risk

    Cde27th December 2023
    Italy is bracing for the risk of a terrorist attack and "eye-catching" climate crisis protests in its piazze on New Year's Eve, according to a circular from the department of publ...
%d