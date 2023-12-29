Matteo Renzi is Italy’s richest party leader

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ex Italian Prime Minister and populist 5-StarMovement (M5S) secretary Giuseppe Conte is Italy’s poorest political party leader while ex premier and centrist Italia Viva (IV) chief Matteo Renzi is the richest, according to tax returns released this week.

Conte, a lawyer and law lecturer in his former life, declared just 24,359 euros last year, while Renzi, who has been criticised for bumper public speaking engagements in Gulf states with poor rights records, declared over 3.4 million.

Premier and right-wing Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni said she earned 284,798 euros in 2022 while her chief adversary, centre-left Democratic Party (PD) secretary Elly Schlein, declared 94,725 euros.

Via ANSA

