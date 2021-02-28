Mbappe nets double as PSG thrash Dijon to put pressure on Lille

Reading Time: < 1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe bagged a double as they hammered bottom side Dijon 4-0 away to cut Lille’s Ligue 1 lead to one point on Saturday.

Mbappe added to Moise Kean’s early opener with Danilo Pereira wrapping it up late on to lift PSG to second on 57 points from 27 games ahead of Lille’s home match against Racing Strasbourg on Sunday.

PSG were without the injured Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Marco Verratti and Leandro Paredes but Dijon were never a match for the French champions in a one-sided encounter.

Dijon have 15 points and trail second-bottom Lorient by eight points.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)

