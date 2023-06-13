Mbappe to leave PSG after not renewing contract -L’Equipe

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kylian Mbappe has told Paris St Germain he will leave the Ligue 1 champions when his contract ends next year, L’Equipe reported on Monday.

The French international will not trigger a one-year extension option and could even be sold this summer as PSG will seek to prevent him from leaving for free, according to the local reports.Mbappe was in a similar situation last year when he was linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, only to sign a contract extension with PSG.The 24-year-old, who scored 41 goals in 43 games in all competitions for PSG this season, would be free to negotiate and sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club from January should he stay in Paris.

Reuters

