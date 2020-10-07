McGuinness and Dombrovskis confirmed by EP as finance, trade commissioners

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Parliament confirmed Mairead McGuinness and Valdis Dombrovskis to new positions in the European Commission.

McGuinness won the support of the European Parliament to join the EU executive body as financial services commissioner, in a 583-75 vote with 37 abstentions. She will move over from her current role as Parliament vice president.

Dombrovskis got lawmakers’ nod to take on the trade portfolio, along with his existing responsibilities as executive vice president overseeing economic policy. MEPs voted 515-110 in favor, with 70 abstentions.

The reshuffle in the Berlaymont was prompted by the resignation of the former trade commissioner, Phil Hogan, for breaking coronavirus restrictions back home in Ireland.

The Council has to formally approve the two appointments in a written procedure before the moves become official.

POLITICO

