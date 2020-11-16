‘McHappy Day 2020’ in aid of RMHC at McDonald’s

Reading Time: 2 minutes

McDonald’s holds this year’s McHappy Day fund-raising campaign, themed ‘Smiles Come from Within’, between November 16 and 22 in aid of the Ronald McDonald House Charities and its Learning Centre in Qawra which has evolved into a hub for organisations carrying out sterling work among children.

Last year, McDonald’s customers helped raise a remarkable €25,000 in aid of RMHC, its favourite charity, throughout McHappy Day. During the year, McDonald’s makes a donation to RMHC from every Happy Meal sold.

Through its Learning Centre, RMHC seeks to safeguard the well-being of children in need of educational and developmental support. The 360-square metre facility features training rooms and activity areas, including a fully equipped learning kitchen for children and teens with learning or social challenges, as well as their families.

“When people choose to be generous in these rather difficult times, their generosity is truly authentic and it comes from their heart. This is why we have chosen the theme ‘Smiles come from Within’ for this year’s edition of McHappy Day, McDonald’s largest and most meaningful annual fund-raiser,” said Peter Hili, Managing Director of Premier Restaurants Malta, the local operator of McDonald’s.

“The recurring success of our annual McHappy Day fund-raiser reflects the incredible generosity of our customers who happily support the work of RMHC,” added Mr Hili. “We are unable to host any events in our restaurants this year as we do our utmost to keep our crew and customers safe, However, we invite our customers to leave their donations in the RMHC collection boxes at all front counters, at McCafé counters and at drive-thru windows.”

In its first 18 months, RMHC assisted more than 50 children and young people on the autism spectrum and others living with Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder through its partnership with ADHD Malta and the Autism Parents Association. This gave the charities access to RMHC’s purpose-built premises to provide support services to young clients and their families or carers.

“COVID-19 has brought a strain on our operations and resources but nonetheless, we are proud that the RMHC Learning Centre continued to operate and support children and families to cope with their social and educational challenges,” RMHC Malta Chairman Martin Xuereb said.

To donate to RMHC, McDonald’s customers may drop their change in the boxes at McDonald’s and McCafe counters or McDrive windows. For more information about RMHC’s work and mission, and to pledge other donations visit www.rmhc-malta.com.

