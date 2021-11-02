Medavia resumes Malta-Libya flights

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Medavia airlines has announced the resumption of flights between Malta International Airport and Mitiga International Airport, as of this week, The Libya Herald reported.

A vaccination certificate recognized by the European Medical Agency (EMA), 48 hours before the departure time is required for travel between Mitiga and Malta.

The move followed an agreement in September between the Maltese and Libyan transport ministries aimed at resuming flights between the two countries.

Fighting between the myriad armed forces sporadically erupts in various cities and the wider prospects of a political agreement to underpin stability remain highly fragile.

An election planned for December is still the subject of wrangling, and any major delay to the vote or dispute over its validity could plunge Libya back into full-blown civil war.

via Libya Herald, with additional background from Reuters

Image via Libya Business News