Media pluralism: Commission launches call for tenders to map rules and approaches in support of media plurality and cultural diversity

The Commission has launched a call for tenders to map existing rules and approaches in support of media plurality and cultural diversity, notably related to the prominence of general interest content. The study will provide the Commission, Member States and national regulators with a comprehensive analysis that could support common approaches on the prominence of general interest content, as announced in December in the Media and Audiovisual Action Plan and the European Democracy Action Plan. The study will also provide a detailed overview of the distribution of advertising revenues related to media content, both online and offline, between the various actors of the value chain. It will propose possible methodologies for assessing and measuring media plurality and suggest measures to address shortcomings. This initiative is part of wider efforts to support media freedom and pluralism across the EU. It builds on the findings of the Media Pluralism Monitor (MPM), co-funded by the EU, and a recent study on the revised Audiovisual Media Services Directive (AVMSD), which notably looked at media ownership rules. In parallel, the Commission will ensure sustainable funding for media pluralism projects under the new Creative Europe programme.

