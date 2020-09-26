Meghan Markle reportedly has serious ambitions to run for U.S. president

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Meghan Markle is reported to have serious ambitions to run for president of the United States, according to a report.

After the Duchess of Sussex and husband Prince Harry renounced their royal duties with this year, 39-year-old Markle now has her eye on the White House, a close friend told Vanity Fair.

“One of the reasons she was so keen not to give up her American citizenship was so she had the option to go into politics,” the unidentified friend told the mag.

“I think if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president,” the friend added of rumors of a 2024 run.

Her biographer, Omid Scobie, also previously claimed that the former actress “has her eyes set on the US presidency.”

“Meghan is the embodiment of the American dream. One day we may see Meghan become president,” the author of “Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family” previously told a documentary, Vanity Fair said.

Harry and Meghan already furore with a video urging people to vote that heavily hinted that she was against President Trump, despite the long-standing practice for royals to remain politically neutral. She reportedly has also been involved in urging Americans to vote.

