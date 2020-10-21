Melania Trump cancels rally appearance due to ‘lingering cough’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Melania Trump withdrew from a scheduled return to the campaign trail on Tuesday, two weeks out from election day, due to a “lingering cough”.

Like her husband, Donald Trump, and her son, Barron, the first lady recently contracted the coronavirus and entered treatment and isolation. She said last week she had recovered and she had been due to travel with her husband to Erie, Pennsylvania, for an evening election rally.

But a spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said: “Mrs Trump continues to feel better every day following her recovery from Covid-19, but with a lingering cough, and out of an abundance of caution, she will not be traveling today.”

Trump and his administration have been widely accused of failing to show proper caution in staging public events during the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump rallies do not feature enforced mitigation measures, including mask-wearing and social distancing. The president, first lady and other senior figures fell ill after attending a White House introduction for supreme court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on 26 September, which has been labelled a “super-spreader” event.

In her statement announcing her recovery, Melania Trump said she “was very fortunate as my diagnosis came with minimal symptoms, though they hit me all at once and it seemed to be a rollercoaster of symptoms in the days after. I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time.”

Read more via The Guardian

Like this: Like Loading...