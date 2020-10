Reading Time: < 1 minute

Signage directing people to wear fitted face masks is seen outside of the Queen Victoria Market in Melbourne, Australia, 18 October 2020.

According to media reports, restrictions in place to lower coronavirus infection rates will be eased in Melbourne, beginning right before midnight on 18 October. Melbourne has been under a strict lockdown for over 100 days.

Via EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS

Like this: Like Loading...