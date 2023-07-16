Meloni to return to Tunis with von der Leyen, Rutte on Sunday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni is to return to Tunis on Sunday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Tunisian President Kais Saied, a Commission spokesperson said on Friday.



Meloni visited Tunis twice last month, the second time with von der Leyen and Rutte, to pave the way for the agreement on several issues, including migration.



The EU has promised a major investment package and diplomatic efforts to help Tunisia land a loan from the IMF to enable it to ease its severe financial crisis and avert the risk of a default.



The unstable situation in the North African country has been a major factor in a huge increase in the number of migrants coming to Italy from across the Mediterranean this year.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group