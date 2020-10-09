Members of the public should stick to official channels of information – Malta Chamber

Reading Time: < 1 minute

As schools have been gradually reopening their doors throughout this week, and students have been finding their places in their new educational lives, The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry has commendsed the effort done by all stakeholders involved.

The process has been generally orderly and given the extraordinary situation we find ourselves in, both educators as well as students and their parents have been professional in most cases.

At the same time, The Malta Chamber called for good sense to prevail at all times. All parties involved ought to refrain from succumbing to hearsay and rumours which are irresponsibly bandied about on social media.

Members of the public are encouraged to stick to official channels of information for their news and updates, as often relying on unofficial sources leads to confusion which is not beneficial to anyone in the equation.

Cycles of infection and recovery, which will undoubtedly be experienced in schools, in the same way as anywhere else in society, are to be managed with the appropriately designed protocols. This is the new reality.

The Malta Chamber maintains its full and unequivocal trust in the country’s public health authorities and urges everyone to allow them to perform their jobs unhindered, and in everyone’s interest.

