MEPs deplore military build-up, attack in Czechia and jailing of Navalny

Parliament is deeply concerned by the recent Russian military build-up on Ukraine border and revelations of Russian agents behind explosions in Czechia

In a resolution adopted on Thursday, MEPs confirmed how deeply worried they are about Russian military posturing close to the country’s border with Ukraine as well as in illegally occupied Crimea.

Should military build-up lead to an invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the EU must make clear the consequences for such a violation of international law and norms would be severe, MEPs agreed. Such a scenario must result in an immediate halt to EU imports of oil and gas from Russia, the exclusion of Russia from the SWIFT payment system and the freezing of assets and cancellation of visas for Europe of all oligarchs tied to the Russian authorities.

Russian aggression in Czechia and the situation of Alexei Navalny

The resolution also deplores the revelation that the Russian intelligence services set off the explosion of an arms depot in Vrbětice, Czechia, in 2014, in which two Czech citizens were killed.

MEPs express their deep solidarity with the people and authorities of Czechia, as well as their firm support for the country in the ensuing diplomatic row with Russia and the tit-for-tat expulsion of embassy staff by both countries.

