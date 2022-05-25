MEPs lament county’s extremely delayed judicial procedure /Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 25 May 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

MEPs lament county’s extremely delayed judicial procedure

MEPs on a rule of law fact-finding trip in Malta have expressed their alarm over the country’s “extremely delayed judicial procedure.” In a meeting with the Prime Minister and several ministers in Castille, the delegation’s chairperson, Dutch MEP Sophie in’t Veld, observed that while “a lot has been done” in numerous areas identified as problematic in previous missions, the “extremely lengthy judicial procedure” remains a concern. “Overall, it appears that much has been accomplished in terms of nominations, the judiciary, the FIAU, and other areas, and that things are going forward. There are still a lot of situations where improvement is required and more has to be done,” she stated.

Nationalist MP raises alarm on massage parlours

Graziella Attard Previ, a Nationalist MP, expressed alarm in parliament about the government’s lack of action against the hundreds of massage parlors that have sprung up over the island, many of which double as brothels. She said that there were approximately 200 licensed massage parlours in Malta and Gozo by the end of 2016. “One could wonder why there are as many massage parlors as there are pastizzi shops,” she said, “since there are so many professional physiotherapists and spas, even in hotels, giving massage services.” She also questioned why the government has taken no action against massage parlors that have been determined to be functioning as brothels in multiple court instances. “While prostitution is not illegal, women’s exploitation for prostitution is.”

Covid-19 Update

92 new cases of Covid-19 were reported by health authorities yesterday, as 158 persons recovered. The active tally continues to decrease and now stands at 1692.